More Chances for Rain

August 16th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
No impact from Fred, Grace, or Tropical Depression Eight expected in Arkansas. That doesn’t mean we stay dry, though. Daily scattered showers and storm chances increase as we head towards the middle of the week. Not much rain on Monday or Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. We still can’t guarantee everyone rain, and you have to be right under the downpours to see the best rainfall amounts. Humidity increases this week, but no oppressive heat expected. Highs start to get back into the low to mid-90s late this weekend.

