Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Paragould church reflects on dealing with pandemic

The church doesn't require masks and social distancing, but strongly encourages it.
The church doesn't require masks and social distancing, but strongly encourages it.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a roller coaster the past 18 months for Region 8 churches, and it’s no different for First United Methodist Church in Paragould.

When the summer began, Senior Pastor Dane Womack thought the worst was finally in the past.

“It was almost normal,” Womack said. “We had very low case numbers in Greene County and didn’t have many people in the church who were ill or anything. So, we had a great summer.”

But, with cases picking back up, Womack and the church are further emphasizing safety measures during services.

It includes encouraging members to wear masks and socially distance.

“This particular turn is kind of more disheartening because we thought we were past it,” Womack said. “Now to see a return to climbing cases, we, of course, are concerned like everyone else is.”

And while most in worship services are able to receive the vaccine, the children in the recently reopened nursery are not.

So, workers are making extra sure of keeping the area clean and safe for the kids.

“We’re really concerned about the Delta variant affecting children because they can’t have the vaccine because they’re too young,” said Isabel Wallace, who works in the church’s nursery.

All staff in the nursery wear masks, along with many of the children, and toys are sanitized between services.

So, between the nursery and general services, it’s a full-fledged effort to keep everyone healthy and able to worship in person.

“People in our congregation really want to be here,” Wallace said. “So, I think they’ve really stepped up and taken those precautions so that we can be here.”

Sunday’s service touched on the return of school, and Womack said he’s praying for the best when it comes to the virus and the church’s youth.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Friday, Aug. 13, that deputies arrested Sarah Beth Isom...
Sheriff: Teacher arrested on sexual assault charge
Morgan Hampton, 17
“Live Like Morgan”, Family honors daughter’s memory
Jackson County District Court Judge Henry Boyce issued a bench warrant Thursday, Aug. 12, to...
Authorities: Police officer arrested for not reporting alleged child sexual assault
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Joseph Burnsed, 35, of Harrisburg was arrested Aug. 12 after Jonesboro police responded to a...
Man arrested in car break-in case, falls into thorn bush

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
I-40 bridge
Infrastructure bill would provide billions for the Mid-South
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, Aug. 15-21
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, Aug. 15-21