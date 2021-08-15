Paragould church reflects on dealing with pandemic

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been a roller coaster the past 18 months for Region 8 churches, and it’s no different for First United Methodist Church in Paragould.

When the summer began, Senior Pastor Dane Womack thought the worst was finally in the past.

“It was almost normal,” Womack said. “We had very low case numbers in Greene County and didn’t have many people in the church who were ill or anything. So, we had a great summer.”

But, with cases picking back up, Womack and the church are further emphasizing safety measures during services.

It includes encouraging members to wear masks and socially distance.

“This particular turn is kind of more disheartening because we thought we were past it,” Womack said. “Now to see a return to climbing cases, we, of course, are concerned like everyone else is.”

And while most in worship services are able to receive the vaccine, the children in the recently reopened nursery are not.

So, workers are making extra sure of keeping the area clean and safe for the kids.

“We’re really concerned about the Delta variant affecting children because they can’t have the vaccine because they’re too young,” said Isabel Wallace, who works in the church’s nursery.

All staff in the nursery wear masks, along with many of the children, and toys are sanitized between services.

So, between the nursery and general services, it’s a full-fledged effort to keep everyone healthy and able to worship in person.

“People in our congregation really want to be here,” Wallace said. “So, I think they’ve really stepped up and taken those precautions so that we can be here.”

Sunday’s service touched on the return of school, and Womack said he’s praying for the best when it comes to the virus and the church’s youth.

