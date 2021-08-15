Energy Alert
Spike in COVID-19 cases prompts Arkansas residents to get wills

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - A spike in covid-19 cases in Arkansas is prompting more people to ask about getting a will.

Arkansas saw a big jump in new COVID-19 cases on Friday, reporting more than 3,000 new cases.

The Jackson law firm in North Little Rock says they’re getting more calls about living wills.

When one couple landed in the hospital recently with COVID-19, they say they wondered if they would survive and that got them thinking about their three children. So they got in contact with the law firm.

“Everybody wants to postpone that and wait till their in their 80′s, but now you have teenagers, 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds that are going into the emergency room and ICU for a long period of time,” lawyer Jim Jackson said.

The reason the law firm says it’s not good to wait until you’re in the hospital to try and get a will is because it’s often too late to get it notarized or witnessed.

