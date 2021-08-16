2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Corning

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Just one year removed from ending a 42-game losing streak, the 2020 Corning Bobcats played in their first playoff game since 2014.

Coach Larry Treadway brought them there, but he retired this offseason. Taking his place, Farrell Shelton.

Shelton spent the last six seasons at Kirkwood High in Missouri.

“I retired out of Missouri and my wife is from Corning, we have a lot of family, so we moved down here,” Shelton said. “I knew I wasn’t finished coaching football. I talked to Coach Treadway, I think what he established here and his legacy, you can see it every day going on here. He told me about the group coming back off of a special year last year. It’s still the process of how to be successful and that’s something we’re trying to build off of. It’s exactly what coach did, it’s a process, it’s an everyday process.”

“We put in a lot of work this offseason not only to get back to where we were last year but to go further into the playoffs and keep winning,” Senior fullback and middle linebacker Rhett Eddington said. “I think our offensive line is going to be really good this year and then we get our backfield going and we’ll be able to run the football really good.”

“Getting this culture changed around. I give a lot of credit to last year’s seniors, they really stepped up and showed us how to lead and how to finish out games and win so we’re just trying to carry that over to this year and get better,” Senior offensive lineman Fisher Francis said. “I love those guys, all those guys, we have a very good relationship, we hold each other accountable. They get on my back if I do something wrong, I get on theirs and it’s a great relationship. We’re going to be really good this year on the offensive line.”

