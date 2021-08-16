2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Piggott

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - For the Piggott Mohawks, it was an emotional 2020.

Head Coach Don Simmons took over as the interim after week one of the 2020 season, and he led Piggott to their first home playoff game in 20 years. For the Mohawks, they did it all for #56, their teammate Hunter Midkiff, who died before the season began.

“Our kids have got to realize that you can’t ever take anything for granted,” Simmons said. “We try to teach them that we play every play like it could be your last play... The kids never missed a beat, they just kept going, they showed true perseverance and that’s going to help them on the football field and in life in general.”

Simmons, now the official head coach, says the team will have to replace many key seniors and rely more on the run game.

“They’ve worked really hard,” Simmons said. “They are flying around, they’re doing everything we ask of them, a lot of effort, a lot of energy, and excitement. We’ve got some holes to fill from last year, but we’ve got some guys stepping up and doing that.”

“We learned that you can’t just be like one and only, you gotta work as a team and work together,” Senior wide receiver Hayden Emerson said. “[I’ve] seen some pretty good stuff, seen a lot of running. We won’t throw as deep as we did last year, but we’ll still do pretty good on offense, we’ll run the ball pretty tough.”

“Everyone’s getting after it,” Senior defensive lineman Logan White said. “Losing key pieces like [Kyson Conley] on the defensive line, Josh Redd’s really stepped up from his Sophomore year to his Junior year and he should be having a good year. The biggest key is just knowing the other team’s plays and being able to call them out based on formations and all that stuff and just hustling to the ball.”

