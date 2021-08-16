Aug. 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, Aug. 16. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

No impact from Fred, Grace, or Tropical Depression Eight expected in Arkansas.

That doesn’t mean we stay dry, though.

Daily scattered showers and storm chances increase as we head towards the middle of the week.

Not much rain on Monday or Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Humidity increases this week, but no oppressive heat expected. Highs start to get back into the low to mid-90s late this weekend.

News Headlines

A Region 8 business has a message for catalytic converter thieves this morning: “If it’s stolen, keep on rollin’.”

Believing things were finally back to normal, Region 8 churches are once again having to readjust how they worship in a pandemic.

A spike in covid-19 cases in Arkansas is prompting more people to get vaccinated and for others to get a will.

