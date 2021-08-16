Grizzlies trade Eric Bledsoe to Clippers for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo & Daniel Oturu

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies traded Eric Bledsoe to the Clippers for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu.

This just after trading away Jonas Valanciunas to move up in the draft.

Whether or not they all stay in Memphis is to be determined. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Grizzlies are open to trades with all 3 players.

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Eric Bledsoe, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021

Patrick Beverley fits the defensive identity of the Memphis Grizzlies. He was up for an extension with the Clippers and made it known he wanted one.

The guard played in 37 games for LA last year, averaging 7.5 points, shooting 42 percent from the field.

Grit and Grind. Let’s GO🏀🏀 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 16, 2021

Rajon Rondo brings 15 years on NBA experience and has been described as a mastermind of the game.

With the clippers Rondo averaged 3 points and 6 assists per game.

Daniel Oturu was a second round pick in the 2020 draft.

The center didn’t get many minutes his rookie season he averaged 1.5 rebounds per game.

