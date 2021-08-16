Energy Alert
Inaugural Dick Clay Scholarship Golf Tournament set for September 3rd

A Better Region 8: Dick Clay 'That's Sports' Scholarship
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT and A-State) - KAIT legend Dick Clay loved covering Northeast Arkansas and playing golf. So it’s fitting that the father of Region 8 Sports has a golf tournament named in his honor.

The inaugural Dick Clay Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on September 3rd at Ridgepointe Country Club. The four-person scramble tournament, hosted by the School of Media & Journalism at Arkansas State University and KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, will have two rounds, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and lunch at noon.  Each session is limited to 20 teams. The cost per team is $500, which includes green fees, cart and lunch. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Dick Clay “That’s Sports” Scholarship.

The Dick Clay “That’s Sports” scholarship was established by family and friends of Dick Clay who attained his bachelor’s degree in 1968 and his master’s degree in 1969 at A-State.  The scholarship goes to students studying sports media at A-State. Clay was the sports director of KAIT-TV from 1970-1998.  His nickname was “Dickie-Bird” and he closed every sportscast by saying, “I’m Dick Clay and that’s sports.”  He often toured the state reporting on the best golf holes in the region.

Businesses and individuals may sponsor holes with Touchdown sponsorship ($500), Field Goal sponsorship ($250), and First Down sponsorship ($125). Hole sponsorships are tax deductible and will be included in promotional materials and recognized on the course. 

Donations to the Dick Clay “That’s Sports” scholarship are also accepted. Contact Dr. Brad Rawlins, director of the School of Media & Journalism, at 870-972-3070 or brawlins@AState.edu for more information about the tournament or the Dick Clay “That’s Sports” Scholarship.

