Jackson County Hot Shots program hopes to encourage vaccinations

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - With talks of vaccine passports growing across the country, the Newport Economic Development Commission is taking a more FUN approach.

The NEDC is giving out special bracelets to everyone who has received the COVID vaccine.

“It’s convenient to wear around,” said Jon Chadwell, the executive director of the NEDC. “But hopefully we will use this to encourage our friends to get the vaccine.”

But the prize isn’t just a bracelet; the city is working with local businesses to offer incentives to those who’ve got the shot.

iCare Pharmacy was one of the first businesses to jump on board.

“What we’ve decided to do is implement a child ID testing kit,” said Eric Shoffner, a pharmacist and owner at iCare Pharmacy. “That’s not COVID related but it is related to our community and it’s related to our children, and we’ve got back to school starting today. And so we thought it was incorporate that into this just from our business.”

Response to the program has pleasantly surprised the NEDC, forcing the commission to order even more after only four days.

“We had around 150 in the first 24 hours that signed up for the bracelet and now we’ve had to order our second batch because we’ve almost had 300 ask for a bracelet.” Chadwell said.

Despite the potential incentives, vaccinated locals seem to be happy that more might get the shot.

“I was like yes, I will be there Monday morning to get mine,” said Betty Morehead, a Newport resident. “So I just want everyone to get out and get vaccinated.”

