Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jackson County Hot Shots program hopes to encourage vaccinations

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - With talks of vaccine passports growing across the country, the Newport Economic Development Commission is taking a more FUN approach.

The NEDC is giving out special bracelets to everyone who has received the COVID vaccine.

“It’s convenient to wear around,” said Jon Chadwell, the executive director of the NEDC. “But hopefully we will use this to encourage our friends to get the vaccine.”

But the prize isn’t just a bracelet; the city is working with local businesses to offer incentives to those who’ve got the shot.

iCare Pharmacy was one of the first businesses to jump on board.

“What we’ve decided to do is implement a child ID testing kit,” said Eric Shoffner, a pharmacist and owner at iCare Pharmacy. “That’s not COVID related but it is related to our community and it’s related to our children, and we’ve got back to school starting today. And so we thought it was incorporate that into this just from our business.”

Response to the program has pleasantly surprised the NEDC, forcing the commission to order even more after only four days.

“We had around 150 in the first 24 hours that signed up for the bracelet and now we’ve had to order our second batch because we’ve almost had 300 ask for a bracelet.” Chadwell said.

Despite the potential incentives, vaccinated locals seem to be happy that more might get the shot.

“I was like yes, I will be there Monday morning to get mine,” said Betty Morehead, a Newport resident. “So I just want everyone to get out and get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and one other person was injured Saturday morning in a...
One killed, one injured in Highway 18 crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Arkansas wills
Spike in COVID-19 cases prompts Arkansas residents to get wills
Ellis has been in the business for about 15 years and says they receive a lot of their...
“If it’s stolen, keep on rollin”: Recycling business explains process of buying catalytic converters
Morgan Hampton, 17
“Live Like Morgan”, Family honors daughter’s memory

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Southeast Missouri State University will require masks indoors when the fall semester starts.
Southeast Mo. State to require masks indoors on campus
A Rocklin, California, church handed out hundreds of exemption letters Sunday for people who do...
Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital reported Monday it is currently treating 61 people for the...
NEA Baptist treating more COVID-19 patients