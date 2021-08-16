Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lawsuit accuses Bob Dylan of sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988....
Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bob Dylan is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl more than 56 years ago in a lawsuit filed Friday.

The court documents say the alleged abuse occurred over a six-week period between April and May of 1965.

Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, “befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff … to lower inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day,” the lawsuit claims.

The plaintiff is only identified as “J.C.” in the court documents. She now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to the lawsuit.

“This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” a spokesperson for Dylan told USA Today and The Guardian.

The 80-year-old singer/songwriter has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and one other person was injured Saturday morning in a...
One killed, one injured in Highway 18 crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Arkansas wills
Spike in COVID-19 cases prompts Arkansas residents to get wills
Ellis has been in the business for about 15 years and says they receive a lot of their...
“If it’s stolen, keep on rollin”: Recycling business explains process of buying catalytic converters
Morgan Hampton, 17
“Live Like Morgan”, Family honors daughter’s memory

Latest News

Fernando Alenda Martin, 37, Jonesboro Aggravated assault on a family or household member (8/15)
Police: Man pulled out gun, pointed at girlfriend and threatened her
Looks to build off milestone 2020
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Corning
These bracelets are given out by the NEDC to those who've received the COVID vaccine.
Jackson County Hot Shots program hopes to encourage vaccinations
Students head back to school, teachers stress the need to fill in the learning loss gap
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan