Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man drowns in Lake Norfork

A Michigan man drowned Saturday when he tried to swim across Lake Norfork.
A Michigan man drowned Saturday when he tried to swim across Lake Norfork.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Michigan man drowned Saturday when he tried to swim across Lake Norfork.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said Monday the incident happened at 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 near Cranfield Park.

According to witnesses, 41-year-old Adam T. Short of Pontiac was trying to swim across the lake when he began having difficulties. They brought him to shore and began performing CPR.

Deputy Jason Bradley was on park patrol when the bystanders flagged him down, the sheriff said.

Bradley took over CPR compressions until an ambulance arrived and took Short to Baxter County Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and one other person was injured Saturday morning in a...
One killed, one injured in Highway 18 crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Arkansas wills
Spike in COVID-19 cases prompts Arkansas residents to get wills
Morgan Hampton, 17
“Live Like Morgan”, Family honors daughter’s memory
Ellis has been in the business for about 15 years and says they receive a lot of their...
“If it’s stolen, keep on rollin”: Recycling business explains process of buying catalytic converters

Latest News

A Better Region 8: Dick Clay 'That's Sports' Scholarship
Inaugural Dick Clay Scholarship Golf Tournament set for September 3rd
People are chasing aircraft at Kabul airport as they desperately seek to leave Afghanistan.
Afghanistan: People chase aircraft at Kabul airport
Not much rain on Monday or Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.
Aug. 16: What you need to know
Not much rain on Monday or Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.
Zach's Monday forecast, Aug. 16