Man drowns in Lake Norfork

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Michigan man drowned Saturday when he tried to swim across Lake Norfork.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said Monday the incident happened at 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 near Cranfield Park.

According to witnesses, 41-year-old Adam T. Short of Pontiac was trying to swim across the lake when he began having difficulties. They brought him to shore and began performing CPR.

Deputy Jason Bradley was on park patrol when the bystanders flagged him down, the sheriff said.

Bradley took over CPR compressions until an ambulance arrived and took Short to Baxter County Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy.

