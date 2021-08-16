Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Health officials have some unsteady partners as they try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Bible Belt: churches and pastors.

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics.

Others are skirting the topic of vaccines or openly preaching against them in a region that’s both deeply religious and reeling from a spike in cases.

A survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders planned to get inoculated.

But theologian Curtis Chang says that hasn’t translated into ministers widely advocating for vaccinations.

He says the vast majority are on the sidelines afraid to speak out about a polarizing topic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and one other person was injured Saturday morning in a...
One killed, one injured in Highway 18 crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Arkansas wills
Spike in COVID-19 cases prompts Arkansas residents to get wills
Morgan Hampton, 17
“Live Like Morgan”, Family honors daughter’s memory
Ellis has been in the business for about 15 years and says they receive a lot of their...
“If it’s stolen, keep on rollin”: Recycling business explains process of buying catalytic converters

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
A Rocklin, California, church handed out hundreds of exemption letters Sunday for people who do...
Church hands out vaccine exemption letters
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase...
Voluntary recall issued for some hot dog, hamburger buns