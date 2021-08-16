NEA Baptist treating more COVID-19 patients

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of patients seeking treatment for COVID-19 continues to rise at one Northeast Arkansas hospital.

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital reported Monday it is currently treating 61 people for the coronavirus. Of those, 21 are in the ICU, and 9 are on ventilators.

Last week, the hospital reported 48 COVID patients, with 18 in the ICU.

Ty Jones, director of marketing, said 85 percent of the hospital’s positive patients are unvaccinated.

He added that testing continues to “trend upward,” adding that NEA Baptist has administered 3,823 tests in the first 15 days of August.

The positivity rate is also trending upward.

According to Monday’s news release, 23.2 percent of the tests administered came back positive.

That is nearly twice the rate as of July 1-15, when the positivity rate was 12.7 percent.

“On a positive note, we have seen a very sharp trend upwards in vaccinations compared to the previous month,” Jones said.

During the first 15 days of July, they administered 400 vaccinations. So far this month, they have provided 1,032 vaccinations.

