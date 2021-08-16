Police: Man pulled out gun, pointed at girlfriend and threatened her

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man appeared in court Monday on a pair of felony charges after police said he pulled out a gun and threatened a woman.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Fernando Martin, 37, of Jonesboro, got angry with his girlfriend after being suspicious of her calling another man.

She said he grabbed her arm and punched her in the chest before she punched him back and tore his shirt.

She accused Martin of then grabbing a gun from the kitchen cabinet and pointing it at her.

She added that he said, “Do you want to die over this?”

On Monday, a judge found probable cause and charged Martin with felony aggravated assault and felony terroristic threatening.

He also faces a misdemeanor for assault on a family member.

A judge set a cash/surety bond at $25,000, and online jail records show he’s been released.

Martin is due in court on Sept. 30.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.