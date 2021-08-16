Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Man pulled out gun, pointed at girlfriend and threatened her

Fernando Alenda Martin, 37, Jonesboro Aggravated assault on a family or household member (8/15)
Fernando Alenda Martin, 37, Jonesboro Aggravated assault on a family or household member (8/15)(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man appeared in court Monday on a pair of felony charges after police said he pulled out a gun and threatened a woman.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Fernando Martin, 37, of Jonesboro, got angry with his girlfriend after being suspicious of her calling another man.

She said he grabbed her arm and punched her in the chest before she punched him back and tore his shirt.

She accused Martin of then grabbing a gun from the kitchen cabinet and pointing it at her.

She added that he said, “Do you want to die over this?”

On Monday, a judge found probable cause and charged Martin with felony aggravated assault and felony terroristic threatening.

He also faces a misdemeanor for assault on a family member.

A judge set a cash/surety bond at $25,000, and online jail records show he’s been released.

Martin is due in court on Sept. 30.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and one other person was injured Saturday morning in a...
One killed, one injured in Highway 18 crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Arkansas wills
Spike in COVID-19 cases prompts Arkansas residents to get wills
Ellis has been in the business for about 15 years and says they receive a lot of their...
“If it’s stolen, keep on rollin”: Recycling business explains process of buying catalytic converters
Morgan Hampton, 17
“Live Like Morgan”, Family honors daughter’s memory

Latest News

Looks to build off milestone 2020
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Corning
These bracelets are given out by the NEDC to those who've received the COVID vaccine.
Jackson County Hot Shots program hopes to encourage vaccinations
Students head back to school, teachers stress the need to fill in the learning loss gap
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan