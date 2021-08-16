Energy Alert
SNAP benefit increase set to help Missouri’s economy

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The USDA announced it will do the largest single increase to its SNAP benefits beginning in October.

The Biden Administration approved the 25% increase.

“The pandemic has drastically impacted the need in increased food insecurity across southwest Missouri,” Jordan Browning for the Ozarks Food Harvest says about the increase.

Ozark Food Harvest has a program with the state helping get those needing the benefits registered. From increased food prices to shortages of basic supplies the need is certainly there.

“The pandemic really exacerbated all those things and really hit those already vulnerable populations even more,” Browning says.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Missouri has had a waiver giving people the maximum SNAP benefits. That program ends at the end of August.

Federally there has been a 15 percent increase to the SNAP program. That ends in September.

And while those most impacted by food insecurity include the elderly and children, the new program is set to benefit Missouri’s entire economy.

“This is going to bring a bunch of funding to the state of Missouri because all of those dollars have to be spent within our local grocery stores,” Browning says.

That’s around $300 million being put back into the state.

“That’s going to pay the farmer that grows food, the truck that distributes the food, and even the grocery store workers who put the food on the shelves,” he adds.

This means for the average household, the increase per-person will rise from $121 to $157 a month, a way to help neighbors in need.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

