State of Arkansas releases updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools

The Arkansas Department of Education released updated guidelines recommending masks for all students and staff inside and where social distancing cannot be enforced.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
VALLEY SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - As several students in Arkansas return to class this week, the Arkansas Department of Education and Department of Health released new COVID-19 guidelines for the school year.

Despite a state law banning masking, a judge ruled schools could order masking after an injunction. The Department of Education’s latest guidelines fall in line with the Center for Disease Control. The biggest change includes masks recommended for students and staff indoors and in situations when social distancing cannot be enforced, such as on the bus.

“We had most kids wearing them on the bus, but in class not as much,” said Kyle Mallet, Superintendent of Valley Springs Schools. “We have much smaller class sizes and it is easy for us to distance our students more than six-feet apart.”

“If we don’t have to make kids wear masks, I don’t see us doing that,” said Wes Henderson of Yellville-Summit.

Between Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Marion, and Newton counties, only three schools have implemented masking mandates: Eureka Springs Schools, Mountain Home Schools, and Harrison Schools (barring board approval).

Other colleges and universities in the area relay on other mitigation strategies instead of masking mandates.

“I don’t care whether you wear the mask, I don’t care if you don’t wear the mask,” said Dr. Rick Massengale, who is President of North Arkansas College. “But we’re not going to debate that in my hallways, we’re here to get an education.”

Massengale says he wants both students for and opposed to masks to feel safe and welcome on campus.

The state guidelines are not mandates, simply recommendations for local school officials. Arkansas is a “local control” state, meaning state level departments cannot have a say in the decisions and day-to-day operations of school districts.

”We worked very closely with the Arkansas Department of Health on this to make sure what we put out aligned with what they were suggesting,” said Kimberly Mundell, of the Arkansas Dept. of Education.

Even though its not required, there were still several masks being worn on the first day of classes. While it can be a focal point, there are many other steps schools are taking.

”Social distancing, hand sanitizing, washing hands; doing all those different things, there’s not just one mitigation strategy,” said Mundell. “Being able to utilize all of those things is what was effective last school year.”

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to change across the state, the Arkansas Department of Education says it will also adjust their guidelines for school districts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

