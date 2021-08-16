Energy Alert
Students head back to school, teachers stress the need to fill in the learning loss gap

(KAIT-TV)
By Imani Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of students in Region 8 headed back into the classroom Monday.

Nettleton High School Principal David Shipman says he saw many happy and nervous eyes today as everyone adjusted to this new school year.

Shipman said today marks the first day of the school year and their process in developing the school into the academies model.

“We are going to with our ninth and tenth graders allow them through their electives to experience a lot of this hopefully by the time they’re eleventh and twelvth graders they will have a very firm idea of what their interests are,” he said.

Everyone is back in the classroom this year unless they are attending the Nettleton Virtual Academy.

Over the past year, students have gone between learning virtually and in person. With the school year going back to normal, a lot of work has to be put in.

A higher percent of learning loss happened in many districts because there was much back and forth with instruction time.

So getting students back on track is what this school year is all about.

“Due to the circumstances that we replaced in they’ve lost a lot of time in classrooms, so we would have a lot of credit recovery classes more so than normal,” said Shipman.

He added that they are working to have after-school programs and other resources to get students caught up.

Christi McCurry teaches tenth grade AP English at NHS; she said, “We’re going to take the kids where they are when they come to us and we’re going to start fresh.”

McCurry added that it’s going to take teachers, students, and parents to make this successful.

“It takes everybody and then the saying it takes a village to raise a child is so true it’s going to take everybody especially this year,” she said.

Shipman said they saw a record number of summer school students working on getting ready for this school year.

He said that hard work and commitment are what it will take.

