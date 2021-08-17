$2.1M awarded to clean debris from Varney River near Dunklin Co., Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded more than $2 million to clean up debris in the Varney River.

A Rock Construction Co., Inc. was awarded the $2,129,087 contact on Monday, August 16.

The project includes removing around 4.5 miles of debris and sediment accumulated in the river near Dunklin County, Mo.

According to the Corps of Engineers, the project will return this section of the river to original capacity by creating more channel drainage.

The anticipated start date is November 1 with a scheduled completion date of December 3, 2023.

They said the local non-federal partner working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the project is the Varney River Drainage District.

