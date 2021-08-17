ACHI releases nursing home COVID-19 data

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is known to post a list of school districts located in communities with a high community spread of COVID-19.

Now ACHI is making available data for nursing homes, including cases, deaths, and vaccination rates.

As of Monday, over ten Arkansas nursing homes had at least 50 percent of the residents infected with COVID-19 had died one of those listed included The Waters of Newport. They’ve had 17 residents die of COVID-19.

Other nursing homes across Region 8 have reported more than that, but the percentage of those residents isn’t as high as The Waters of Newport.

Randolph County Nursing Home - 28 deaths

The Springs in Batesville - 27 deaths.

Craighead Nursing Center - 19 deaths.

These nursing homes are reported to have the highest total number of deaths in their county.

For a complete look at COVID-19 and nursing home data, visit this website.

To look at all COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates in Region 8 counties, visit the Daily Report.

