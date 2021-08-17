Arkansas State football continues fall camp with Monday night practice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football was under the lights at The Vault.

The Red Wolves worked out for over 2 hours at Centennial Bank Stadium. Monday marked the 9th practice of fall camp.

“This week will kinda really tell where you’re at,” head coach Butch Jones said after the August 14th scrimmage. “Because now you’re a week-long into the grind, it challenges your mental conditioning. It challenges your toughness, because everybody’s sore, you’re tired, you’re edgy, you’re irritable. You’ve been doing the same routine for a week. This is where your team can take monumental steps in terms of toughness.”

The Red Wolves will practice Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday. Thursday is also Arkansas State Media Day. Scrimmage #2 is scheduled for Saturday.

