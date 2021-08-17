Energy Alert
Arkansas State volleyball picked 3rd in West, Davenport is Preseason All-SBC

Arkansas State volleyball coach Santiago Restrepo talks to his team during a timeout.
Arkansas State volleyball coach Santiago Restrepo talks to his team during a timeout.(Source: KAIT)
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
With the start of the 2021 volleyball season just 10 days away, the Sun Belt Conference coaches picked Arkansas State to finish third in the West Division.

The Red Wolves received a first-place vote and ranked third behind reigning league champion Texas State, which received 11 of the 12 top votes, and UT Arlington.

Kendahl Davenport, a second-team all-conference selection in 2020, earned a preseason All-Sun Belt nod entering her third year at A-State. Davenport was one of the nation’s top blockers in 2020-21, amassing 87 total blocks with a league-best 1.45 blocks per set. Her set average on the block shattered the previous single-season school record in the 25-point rally-scoring era (since 2008). She tallied 11 matches of five-plus blocks and hit at a team-best .321 attack percentage.  

The Red Wolves finished fourth in the division last season, going 8-8 in league play that consisted only of foes from the West Division.

A-State opens the 2021 slate at home, hosting UT Martin, Missouri State and Wichita State in the A-State Invitational (Aug. 27-28). The Red Wolves’ season opener is set for noon CT on Friday, August 27, against UT Martin.

Prior to the season opener, the Red Wolves will square off in its annual intrasquad Scarlet-Black scrimmage, set for Noon CT on Saturday, Aug. 21, at First National Bank Arena. The scrimmage is open to the public and admission is free. In accordance with Arkansas State University’s campus-wide COVID-19 policy, fans are asked to wear masks.

