Armyworms causing headaches for farmers & ranchers in the Ozarks

One farmer said it’s worst outbreak since the 1980′s.
By Robert Hahn
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OSCEOLA, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers in parts of the Ozarks are dealing with an invasion. Armyworms are destroying crops in several areas.

And those armyworms have moved in very quickly all across St. Clair and surrounding counties. Farmers are trying to do what they can to get rid of them.

“You can see up here on the side,” said Suzie Wheeler, Manager/Co-Owner of the Spring Water Ranch. “I mean, they ate it to the dirt.”

They eat whatever crop is around, from alfalfa to fescue to soybeans. And they eat fast.

“They will clear a pasture in no time,” began Wheeler. “I mean, several friends of ours had their alfalfa fields just gone in a matter of 24 to 36 hours.”

Steve Wheeler first spotted them in his alfalfa field on Saturday.

“Sunday evening, they had eaten a third of the field,” said Farm and Ranch Owner Steve Wheeler. “By yesterday morning, Monday morning, they were all over the whole field.”

They come in as moths, lay their larvae, and then dispense their worms.

Spring Water Ranch has been spraying to kill the armyworms and hopes to get rid of them entirely.

“This is the earliest in the year that I’ve ever seen them,” said Ron Harleman, Owner of Spring Water Ranch. “And I’ve never seen an outbreak even close to this bad except back in the 80s.”

“It could be detrimental to cattlemen and row croppers for corn, beans, alfalfa, fescue grass, whatever,” said Ms. Wheeler. “If they come in and eat the farmer’s pastures for fall, then we have to start feeding hay, and that is not good when you do it in August and September.”

Farmers are asking everyone who already hasn’t, to check their fields, check their lawns for the presence of armyworms. And if you do find them, go ahead and spray to get rid of them.

