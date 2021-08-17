Aug. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Aug. 17. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Sunny and almost completely dry again today as highs get a little closer to 90°F this afternoon.

Clouds start to increase late today and continue increasing overnight, along with a few showers.

Best rain chances come during the day, especially Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will drop heavy rain on some and miss others.

More chances for showers and storms linger through the rest of the week.

Rain chances drop a little this weekend as the heat builds back in.

News Headlines

Students across Region 8 went back to school Monday, and some say they’re concerned about the delta variant.

An unofficial library board meeting was held Monday night by board member Amanda Escue, who proposed an approval process regarding sensitive topics in the children’s and teen’s sections.

The Newport Economic Development Commission is working with businesses to incentivize people to get the COVID vaccine.

