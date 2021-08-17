Energy Alert
First day back: student and superintendent explain concerns for school year

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Students of the Harrisburg School District went back to school on Monday, and some say they’re concerned about the delta variant.

Hannah Johns is a senior volleyball player and says she just wants a normal season and school year.

“I don’t really like the masks, but as long as I get to go to school and have a normal year, I would rather wear them instead of being online so as long as it keeps us doing normal things,” Johns said.

Superintendent Chris Ferrell called the mask requirement a no-brainer decision, but they’re going to take it month by month.

Ferrell added that school districts have been faced with tough decisions they’ve never had before but he’d rather be safe than sorry and do everything to keep teachers and kids safe.

“I’m probably more concerned right now than I was last year this time just because it seems like the students are catching this and coming down with this way more than they did a year ago,” Ferrell said.

