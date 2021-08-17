‘It saved my life,’ NE Arkansas man explains why he would get a third vaccine dose

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The CDC announced the recommendation for a third dose of the COVID vaccine after the FDA amended their emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Only 3 percent of the U.S. adult population is immunocompromised, but they are the most vulnerable to the virus.

Kenny Mahaffey said he definitely plans on getting an additional shot.

“I’m immunocompromised I have severe respiratory issues that I’ve had since I was nine years old,” said Mahaffey.

He originally did not want the vaccine. After speaking with a nurse, he knew it was the best decision for him.

“Or I can not get it and die within the next 10 to 20 days I’ve seen how people die from this you drown and you die alone and for me, it made more sense that’s what put it through for me,” said Mahaffey.

Dr. Kasey Holder with St. Bernards Medical Center said there are a few reasons why this population will benefit from a third dose.

“Again, our ultimate goal is to prevent them from getting really sick, having to be in the hospital, having to be in the ICU, or having assistance breathing,” said Holder. “Of course, worst of all we want to prevent death from COVID in these individuals.”

For this population, the third dose is in addition to the first two doses and not a booster.

This is to get their immune system response up to a sufficient level.

“[The] Likelihood of forming a sufficient immune response to the first two doses of the mRNA vaccines is less,” said Dr. Joel Tumlinson, physician and outbreak response with Arkansas Department of Health. “And, therefore, that’s why the CDC now got some data that showed with a third dose it kind of pushed him up a little higher than they got a better immune response with that third dose.”

Mahaffey says this additional dose is more than just a shot for him.

“And so for me personally it means that I can go to my son’s soccer games I can go visit my other son on campus at williams. I can go do things that my daughters are involved in with horseback riding and things at the school,” Mahaffey added.

The Biden administration is expected to advise all Americans to get a third dose of the vaccine, 8 months after the initial two doses, but right now it is only for immunocompromised.

