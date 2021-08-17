Energy Alert
K9 officer receives donated body armor

The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s donated a bullet and stab protective vest to the Paragould Police Department’s K9 Koda.(Paragould Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local K9 officer received some extra protection in memory of another K9.

The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s donated a bullet- and stab protective vest to the Paragould Police Department’s K9 Koda.

The vest is embroidered with “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR-EOW 1/16/20.”

Gabo died last year after battling a serious injury.

In 2018, Gabo was shot five times at point-blank range. His bullet and stab-proof vest stopped the bullets from seriously injuring him, and he returned to duty a few months later.

Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest has donated more than 4,349 vests worth $6.9 million to K9s in all 50 states thanks to private and corporate donations.

According to Tuesday’s news release, each vest is valued at $1,744 to $2,283 and comes with a five-year warranty.

To make a donation, call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.

