Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man accused of pointing a gun at juveniles, police say

Noah Michael Winford, 22, Jonesboro Aggravated assault (8/13)
Noah Michael Winford, 22, Jonesboro Aggravated assault (8/13)(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces charges after Jonesboro police went to a convenience store due to a report he pointed a gun at a couple of juveniles.

A probable cause affidavit stated that Noah Winford, 22, “was playing loud music and they walked up and asked him who was he listening to since they liked the music,” according to the victims.

They then told police that Winford told them to “[expletive] off and then pointed the gun at them.”

Police were able to find Winford and searched his vehicle “and found a pistol that had been taken apart.”

“The slide was laying in one place and the frame in another. They did locate a full magazine inside the truck,” the affidavit noted.

A judge found probable cause to charge Winford with an aggravated assault and issued a $7,500 cash surety bond.

He’ll appear back in court on Sept. 30.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and one other person was injured Saturday morning in a...
One killed, one injured in Highway 18 crash
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
A Michigan man drowned Saturday when he tried to swim across Lake Norfork.
Man drowns in Lake Norfork
Arkansas wills
Spike in COVID-19 cases prompts Arkansas residents to get wills
Ellis has been in the business for about 15 years and says they receive a lot of their...
“If it’s stolen, keep on rollin”: Recycling business explains process of buying catalytic converters

Latest News

Cave City finished 2-7 in 2020.
FFN Extra: Danny Brustrom Talks 2021 Cave City Cavemen
Mother reacts to school COVID-19 guidance
Highland finished 2-6 in 2020.
FFN Extra: Clay Wiggins Previews 2021 Highland Rebels
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is known to post a list of school districts located...
ACHI releases nursing home COVID-19 data