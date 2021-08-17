Man accused of pointing a gun at juveniles, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces charges after Jonesboro police went to a convenience store due to a report he pointed a gun at a couple of juveniles.

A probable cause affidavit stated that Noah Winford, 22, “was playing loud music and they walked up and asked him who was he listening to since they liked the music,” according to the victims.

They then told police that Winford told them to “[expletive] off and then pointed the gun at them.”

Police were able to find Winford and searched his vehicle “and found a pistol that had been taken apart.”

“The slide was laying in one place and the frame in another. They did locate a full magazine inside the truck,” the affidavit noted.

A judge found probable cause to charge Winford with an aggravated assault and issued a $7,500 cash surety bond.

He’ll appear back in court on Sept. 30.

