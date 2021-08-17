Memphis Zoo opens weekly vaccination site

Energy Alert
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, the Memphis Zoo opened a weekly vaccination site outside its gates.

The zoo will open the site every Tuesday this month, the day Tennesseans can enjoy the zoo for free.

Action News 5 talked to a father who brought his son to the zoo after school.

“I came to check on the place, it is open place, open surrounding. The times are really good too, to six. My son’s school is going to finish in about half an hour, so he can come after school and get the vaccination. I don’t have to wait in line or get an appointment. I think it is a very good place,” said Hitesh Sanbhu, who’s getting his son vaccinated at Memphis Zoo.

The vaccine clinic at the Memphis Zoo opened at 2 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

