Scattered Shower and Storm Chances Rise

August 16th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Sunny and almost completely dry again today as highs get a little closer to 90°F this afternoon. Clouds start to increase late today and continue increasing overnight, along with a few showers. Best rain chances come during the day, especially Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will drop heavy rain on some and miss others. More chances for showers and storms linger through the rest of the week so, hopefully, you’ll get at least one round. 1-2″+ is possible for those right under the heaviest downpours or those who see multiple rounds of rain. Rain chances drop a little this weekend as the heat builds back in. Highs start to easily reach the 90s with mid to upper 90s expected by the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

