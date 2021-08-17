Energy Alert
Mother reacts to school COVID-19 guidance

(KY3)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - As schools start back up around the state, the Arkansas Department of Education released new safety guidelines for COVID-19.

Mask guidance is a part of the guidance, but so is making sure students have properly distanced, meaning at least three feet from students and six feet from teachers.

A Little Rock School District mother says the guidelines are a long time coming.

“All of the things that you’re discussing were implemented in my child’s private school last year, and they didn’t have an outbreak, so I know it works, Claire Brown told KARK. “We shut down the nursing homes, and we protected that demographic, and now we’re not doing that for children, and I really don’t understand the cost of life and why we don’t value it the same.”

The Department of Education says that masks should be worn inside for children ages two and up regardless of vaccination status.

For a list of Region 8 school district stances on masks, visit this story.

