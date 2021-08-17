Energy Alert
Mountain Home, Ark. factory produces 325,000 masks for public schools

By Noah Tucker
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Masketeers LLC delivered more than 300,000 masks for the Arkansas Department of Education, so schools have them available for students starting back to class.

The Masketeers masking factory is based in Mountain Home. It started operations just nine months ago when the owners saw a need to supply masks produced in the United States.

“We thought well, if this is a problem now, with any kind of future pandemic or anything else it was time to kind of bring manufacturing of important things back to the U.S.,” said co-owner Rob Conner.

Masks are a commodity of late, especially with schools starting and some districts, like Mountain Home, even mandating them again this year.

The Masketeers produces a variety of KN95 high filtration masks, which filters 95% or more of the particles in the air. Their new production line allows them to develop masks at an efficient rate.

”Thee machine will produce 4,200 masks an hour. So we can run on two shifts, we average 50,000 to 60,000 masks a day,” said Conner. “We can push that further to meet demand.”

”It takes in three different materials on rolls, as well as a nose wire and the ear loop material and spits out a finished product at the end,” said general manager Hunt Nosari.

With that kind of production, the Arkansas Department of Education reached out last Thursday with a request of 325,000 masks for students to start school. Which only gave them four full days to fill the need before several Arkansas schools started.

“The caveat was that they needed face masks that better fit young children, you know, K-8 basically,” said Nosari. ”We have the ability to make those masks and make them quickly. We were told to jump and we jumped.”

The factory, working longer shifts and through the weekend, was able to meet the need with in a matter of days.

”Not only are they building the masks here, but they’re sourcing the material here,” said Congressman Rick Crawford. “It says an awful lot about our ability as a country to be able to meet a challenge, and not be reliant on a foreign source for things that are essential to our health.”

And production isn’t stopping, as The Masketeers fills orders daily for local schools.

”Our goal from day one was to produce a protective mask, so it was very very fulfilling to know that these were going to Arkansas children,” said Conner.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

