Ozarks hospitals treating children for COVID-linked inflammation condition, MIS-C

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC is warning parents about an upswing in a rare and sometimes deadly COVID-19 linked condition called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).

The agency reports a total of up to 99 cases in Missouri and up to 49 cases in Arkansas. The total across the country is just above 4,400, which is up by a little more than 2,000 from February. A total of 37 deaths have been reported across the country.

Pediatricians at CoxHealth say most of the children they are seeing with this condition are between six and 12-years-old.

Cox has had about 10 to 15 children diagnosed with it, three of them sent to St. Louis for extra care, said CoxHealth Director of Pediatrics Dr. Kofi Asare-Bawuah.

The number might not seem like a very large number, but every child who has MIS-C requires hospitalization.

“The cases we see is a proportion of those who either have COVID or were exposed to COVID,” Asare-Bawuah said. “So we expect our numbers to go up.”

With school and fall activities on the horizon, local health leaders say those factors could in turn impact new cases. Asare-Bawuah said that means pediatricians might start treating more children for MSI-C.

”It’s a disease that involves at least two of the organ systems,” he said. “So typically kids are going to be present with fever. They may have vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea with abdominal pain. They may have headaches.”

Other symptoms include bloodshot eyes, a rash, trouble breathing and persistent pain or pressure in the chest.

MIS-C usually occurs two to six weeks after a child has been exposed or had COVID-19. The disease can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys or brain.

”When they come in they are pretty sick,” Asare-Bawuah said. “Personally I’ve seen sicker patients with this Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome than COVID patients who were sick. So we’ve got sicker patients than some COVID patients.”

Doctors say patients are usually hospitalized between a few days to a week. Symptoms are generally gone by six weeks. Asare-Bawuah said research shows less than 10% still have symptoms after 6 months.

”They will have to follow-up with some sort of specialist,” he said. “Usually like an ultrasound of the heart to make sure that there is no long term complication with that.”

If the heart is affected and heart function is significantly reduced by MIS-C, Asare-Bawuah said it could cause clotting that leads to a pulmonary embolism or even a stroke.

”Thankfully we have seen kids coming on time where we can intervene,” he said. “So the death rate from it, I think countrywide is extremely low.”

But Asare-Bawuah said it is still something important to look out for.

“You may have a child who had very mild COVID or even asymptomatic, who developed this and get pretty sick,” he said “So the same mechanisms we can use to prevent COVID is what we need to stress on. So getting those who can be vaccinated, vaccinated and making sure those who cannot be are masking around them or they are masking.”

The CDC is working to learn more about why some children and adolescents develop MIS-C after having COVID-19 or contact with someone with COVID-19, while others do not.

