Police searching for shooting suspect

Police said the suspect—who was described as 5’10” and weighing 160 pounds—opened fire at an...
Police said the suspect—who was described as 5’10” and weighing 160 pounds—opened fire at an employee.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need help to identify a man they say opened fire at a business filled with people.

According to the initial incident report, the shooting happened in the 400-block of North Main around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Police said the suspect—who was described as 5′10″ and weighing 160 pounds—opened fire at an employee.

A three-year-old child was among the four victims listed in the report; however, none suffered any injuries.

Following the shooting, the man got into a gray Honda CRV and drove away.

Despite how it appears in the photo, the Jonesboro Police Department said the suspect does not have a prosthetic leg.

When arrested, the suspect faces charges of terroristic threatening and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts should call JPD at 935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

