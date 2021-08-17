Police searching for shooting suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need help to identify a man they say opened fire at a business filled with people.

According to the initial incident report, the shooting happened in the 400-block of North Main around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Police said the suspect—who was described as 5′10″ and weighing 160 pounds—opened fire at an employee.

A three-year-old child was among the four victims listed in the report; however, none suffered any injuries.

Following the shooting, the man got into a gray Honda CRV and drove away.

Despite how it appears in the photo, the Jonesboro Police Department said the suspect does not have a prosthetic leg.

When arrested, the suspect faces charges of terroristic threatening and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts should call JPD at 935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.