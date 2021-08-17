Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cooler and Decent Rain Chances Today

August 18th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and storms will come in rounds today with some spots picking up a decent round of rain. Not everyone sees the higher rainfall amounts as activity still looks scattered. Everyone does see cloud cover and cooler temperatures as highs struggle to get out of the 70s. Depending on how things play out and how unstable we get, a few storms this afternoon and evening may produce strong to severe wind gusts. Most see heavy rain and lightning. Rain chances linger overnight, Thursday and Friday. There’s a good chance you’ll see at least one round of rain over the next few days. Some may see 1-2″+. Rain chances start to fall this weekend as temperatures rise back into the 90s. Mid to upper 90s expected by early next week with heat indices up to 105°F.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the suspect—who was described as 5’10” and weighing 160 pounds—opened fire at an...
Police searching for shooting suspect
Noah Michael Winford, 22, Jonesboro Aggravated assault (8/13)
Man accused of pointing a gun at juveniles, police say
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mother reacts to school COVID-19 guidance

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (8/17)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (8/17)
More chances for showers and storms linger through the rest of the week.
Aug. 17: What you need to know
Ryan's Monday 10PM Forecast
Ryan's Monday 10PM Forecast (8/16/2021)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (8/16)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (8/16)