Cooler and Decent Rain Chances Today

Scattered showers and storms will come in rounds today with some spots picking up a decent round of rain. Not everyone sees the higher rainfall amounts as activity still looks scattered. Everyone does see cloud cover and cooler temperatures as highs struggle to get out of the 70s. Depending on how things play out and how unstable we get, a few storms this afternoon and evening may produce strong to severe wind gusts. Most see heavy rain and lightning. Rain chances linger overnight, Thursday and Friday. There’s a good chance you’ll see at least one round of rain over the next few days. Some may see 1-2″+. Rain chances start to fall this weekend as temperatures rise back into the 90s. Mid to upper 90s expected by early next week with heat indices up to 105°F.

