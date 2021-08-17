Advertisement

Shelby County sets another record with latest weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate

Shelby County weekly test positivity rate(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County set a new record for weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate for the second week in a row.

The county hit 21.3 percent for the week ending Aug. 7. That tops the previous week’s 19.6.

Previously, Shelby County recorded its highest weekly test positivity rate at 17.8 percent for the week ending Jan. 2.

The latest data from the Shelby County Health Department shows 7,628 active cases with 504 new cases reported Tuesday. The county averaged 639 new cases per day over the last week.

Shelby County active cases by age as of Aug. 17, 2021
Shelby County active cases by age as of Aug. 17, 2021(SCHD)

Children 17 and younger represent 24 percent of active cases, the highest percentage among any age group right now.

Shelby County has recorded 115,471 cases and 1,778 deaths -- no additional deaths in recent days -- since the start of the pandemic.

Find more data on COVID-19 in Shelby County here.

As of Tuesday, more than 350,000 people in Shelby County are fully vaccinated with nearly 92,000 partially vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000.

Find a vaccination location near you here.

