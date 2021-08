RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - The FFN Preseason Tour stops in Rector.

They reached the postseason in 2018 and 2019 in 11-man. The Cougars did the same in 2020 in their first year of 8-man. Big Blue looks to make another run this fall.

Rector opens the season August 27th at home vs. Marshall.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.