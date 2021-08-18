Energy Alert
2021 Grizzlies Regional Caravan Tour will stop in Jonesboro on September 4th

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The boys in Beale Street Blue will visit Northeast Arkansas.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that their Regional Caravan Tour will stop in Jonesboro on Saturday, September 4th. A youth basketball clinic will be held at the Earl Bell Community Center. The Grizz will also swing by Centennial Bank Stadium for a caravan before the Arkansas State football season opener.

You can see the complete Regional Caravan Tour schedule here.

2021 Grizzlies Regional Caravan Tour - Jonesboro

Saturday, September 4th

3:00pm - 4:00pm: Grizzlies Youth Basketball Clinic

- Free clinic to the first 50 kids registered ages 6-14, more info here.

4:00pm - 6:00pm: Grizzlies Caravan at Centennial Bank Stadium

- Grizzlies entertainment team members join their Grizzlies’ Radio Network Affiliate, The Ticket, at the East Arkansas Broadcasters tailgate area for fun and prizes.

