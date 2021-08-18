3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine available to immunocompromised in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced on Tuesday, August 17, that immunocompromised people can start to receive the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri.

According to Missouri DHSS, a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be managed to moderately to severely immunocompromised people.

Due to medical conditions, a combination of immunosuppressive medication or treatment including but not limited to the following:

Immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant and taking immune suppressing medications

Immunocompromised due to active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Immune compromised due to Receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndromes)

Immunocompromised due to Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Immunocompromised due to Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response: high dose corticosteroids ( 20 mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis blocker or other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Missouri DHSS said those who do not meet the criteria for moderately to severely immunocompromised do not need a third dose at this time.

Missouri will us a self attestation model for those people.

Individuals will not be required to provide documentation of their health status.

They can get there third doses at the same places they got the first and second doses.

People that received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be able to receive this third dose.

For those that received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, they are allowed to get the third dose and the mRNA vaccine will be provided.

According to DHSS, you should not get get three mRNA vaccines at the same time.

Missouri DHSS said that you should wait at least 28 days between your second and third doses.

Vaccine providers and events in Missouri can be found online.

Interim clinical considerations for use of COVID-19 vaccines can be found online.

Additional information regarding this guidance can be found on the CDC website.

