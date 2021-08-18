Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine available to immunocompromised in Mo.

On Tuesday, August 17, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that...
On Tuesday, August 17, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that immunocompromised people can start receiving the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced on Tuesday, August 17, that immunocompromised people can start to receive the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri.

According to Missouri DHSS, a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may be managed to moderately to severely immunocompromised people.

Due to medical conditions, a combination of immunosuppressive medication or treatment including but not limited to the following:

  • Immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant and taking immune suppressing medications
  • Immunocompromised due to active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
  • Immune compromised due to Receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy
  • Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndromes)
  • Immunocompromised due to Advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • Immunocompromised due to Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response: high dose corticosteroids ( 20 mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis blocker or other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Missouri DHSS said those who do not meet the criteria for moderately to severely immunocompromised do not need a third dose at this time.

Missouri will us a self attestation model for those people.

Individuals will not be required to provide documentation of their health status.

They can get there third doses at the same places they got the first and second doses.

People that received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not be able to receive this third dose.

For those that received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, they are allowed to get the third dose and the mRNA vaccine will be provided.

According to DHSS, you should not get get three mRNA vaccines at the same time.

Missouri DHSS said that you should wait at least 28 days between your second and third doses.

Vaccine providers and events in Missouri can be found online.

Interim clinical considerations for use of COVID-19 vaccines can be found online.

Additional information regarding this guidance can be found on the CDC website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the suspect—who was described as 5’10” and weighing 160 pounds—opened fire at an...
Police searching for shooting suspect
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Noah Michael Winford, 22, Jonesboro Aggravated assault (8/13)
Man accused of pointing a gun at juveniles, police say
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mother reacts to school COVID-19 guidance

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms will come in rounds today with some spots picking up a decent...
Aug. 18: What you need to know
The South Industrial Park project in Sikeston, Mo. is slated to be complete within the next two...
Sikeston receives $2M grant for South Industrial Park development
City approves ordinance to simplify retention pond installation
City approves ordinance to simplify retention pond installation
Cyclist encourages motorists, other cyclists to be more aware after tragic death
Cyclist encourages motorists, other cyclists to be more aware after tragic death