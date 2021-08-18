Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A&P commission discusses bringing sports complex to Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising & Promotions Commission has brought to the table the first steps of possibly bringing a sports complex to town.

It’s a topic they say comes up often, and they’re often asked why Jonesboro lacks those types of facilities.

Advertising & Promotions Commission Meeting: August 17, 2021

Advertising & Promotions Commission Meeting: August 17, 2021

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

During a meeting on Tuesday, Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas spoke on key items the city would need to look into to create a sports complex.

Key items when planning for sports venues:

  • Understanding the desired programs and their facility requirements
  • Tour other facilities- “ask questions”
  • Build the facility for both the local community and for tournament use
  • Do not just build good-build GREAT facilities.

“What are we strong for?” Kapales asked. “We’re strong in basketball. Those are key items. We’re strong in swimming. We have one pool but we’re strong with it. We can build on that and expand on that.”

During his presentation, Kapales showed examples of other complexes in Hoover, Ala., Hammond, Ind., Emerson, Ga., and Benton, Ark.

Ryan Moore, whose family is heavily involved in swimming, argued in support of a multi-sports complex.

“Swimming is continuing to grow, but we’re kind of limited. Three high schools currently have swim teams with zero facilities to practice in,” Moore said.

He said that limited availability keeps kids away from swimming.

Moore says he recently went to Benton for a swim meet with 352 kids and their families and he believes that is money Jonesboro is missing out on.

One of the funding suggestions was a prepared food tax, and Moore said cities like Benton have that and no one notices the difference.

Rev. Dr. Charles Coleman is a city council member but showed up in support of the complex as well.

Dr. Coleman praised the commission for bringing up the topic. However, he urged them to start working on it immediately.

Commission Chairman Jerry Morgan said they would look at meeting in a few weeks to continue working on building a multi-sport complex.

Region 8 News will keep you updated on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan man drowned Saturday when he tried to swim across Lake Norfork.
Man drowns in Lake Norfork
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Noah Michael Winford, 22, Jonesboro Aggravated assault (8/13)
Man accused of pointing a gun at juveniles, police say
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Ellis has been in the business for about 15 years and says they receive a lot of their...
“If it’s stolen, keep on rollin”: Recycling business explains process of buying catalytic converters

Latest News

An ordinance was approved on Tuesday that would make it easier for businesses and property...
City approves ordinance to simplify retention pond installation
A-State volleyball standout earns more Sun Belt accolades
Red Wolves in 90: Butch wants to see more toughness, Davenport on Preseason All-SBC Volleyball Team
New Protective Vest for K9 officers
New Protective Vest for K9 Officer
Sports complex ideas under discussion
Sports complex ideas under discussion