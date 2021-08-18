A&P commission discusses bringing sports complex to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Advertising & Promotions Commission has brought to the table the first steps of possibly bringing a sports complex to town.

It’s a topic they say comes up often, and they’re often asked why Jonesboro lacks those types of facilities.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas spoke on key items the city would need to look into to create a sports complex.

Key items when planning for sports venues:

Understanding the desired programs and their facility requirements

Tour other facilities- “ask questions”

Build the facility for both the local community and for tournament use

Do not just build good-build GREAT facilities.

“What are we strong for?” Kapales asked. “We’re strong in basketball. Those are key items. We’re strong in swimming. We have one pool but we’re strong with it. We can build on that and expand on that.”

During his presentation, Kapales showed examples of other complexes in Hoover, Ala., Hammond, Ind., Emerson, Ga., and Benton, Ark.

Ryan Moore, whose family is heavily involved in swimming, argued in support of a multi-sports complex.

“Swimming is continuing to grow, but we’re kind of limited. Three high schools currently have swim teams with zero facilities to practice in,” Moore said.

He said that limited availability keeps kids away from swimming.

Moore says he recently went to Benton for a swim meet with 352 kids and their families and he believes that is money Jonesboro is missing out on.

One of the funding suggestions was a prepared food tax, and Moore said cities like Benton have that and no one notices the difference.

Rev. Dr. Charles Coleman is a city council member but showed up in support of the complex as well.

Dr. Coleman praised the commission for bringing up the topic. However, he urged them to start working on it immediately.

Commission Chairman Jerry Morgan said they would look at meeting in a few weeks to continue working on building a multi-sport complex.

Region 8 News will keep you updated on this developing story.

