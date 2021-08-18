Arkansas: 26 new COVID deaths, hospital stats dip slightly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths as its hospitalizations from the virus are dropping slightly.

The Department of Health on Wednesday said total deaths from the virus since the pandemic began now totals 6,565.

The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 38 to 1,372. Arkansas’ virus cases increased by 2,685.

There are only 15 intensive care unit beds available in the state, the department said. There are 524 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state and 326 on ventilators.

Arkansas ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.