Arkansas State women’s soccer opens season with road trip out west

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This week, the games count for Arkansas State.

Women’s soccer is the first Red Wolves squad to hit the field for the 2021-22 school year. A-State takes on Washington State Thursday night at 9pm on Pac-12.com. They’ll face Eastern Washington Saturday at 6pm on ESPN+.

Arkansas State head coach Brian Dooley

“Usually spring is all about development and scrimmages, but we were able to play real games. So we upped our schedule. Playing Arkansas twice, playing Ole Miss, playing Mississippi State, trying to raise the level of our competition to really challenge our spring roster. Learning that from my current roster was real important in helping us devise what we wanted to do this year. We had an idea of the level of players we had coming in, and we’ve hit the ground running. And I think we’re in midseason form right now. We’re moving forward every day, getting prepared. And looking for the most challenging schedule we’ve ever had.”

