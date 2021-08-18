Energy Alert
Aug. 18: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Aug. 18. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Scattered showers and storms will come in rounds today with some spots picking up a decent amount of rain.

Not everyone sees the higher rainfall amounts as activity still looks scattered.

Everyone does see cloud cover and cooler temperatures as highs struggle to get out of the 70s.

Depending on how things play out and how unstable we get, a few storms this afternoon and evening may produce strong to severe wind gusts.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

At least one Region 8 hospital reports mixed reactions from staff after implementing a vaccine mandate.

After a vehicle and pedestrian crash claimed the life of a Blytheville cyclist, one cyclist wants to bring more awareness to motorists and other cyclists on the roads.

A Jonesboro city commission took the first steps Tuesday toward bringing a sports complex to town.

