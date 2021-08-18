Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

City approves ordinance to simplify retention pond installation

An ordinance was approved on Tuesday that would make it easier for businesses and property...
An ordinance was approved on Tuesday that would make it easier for businesses and property developers to install retention ponds.(KAIT)
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council approved an ordinance that would make it easier for businesses and property developers to install retention ponds.

The ordinance will change the city’s stormwater drainage design manual by taking out a step, meaning they don’t have to meet with the Stormwater Maintenance Board about installing the ponds.

“The ordinances were just taking a step out of the process to make it more simplified for the community and for us to make it safer for individuals,” said Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

Two other ordinances moved forward that require new properties to have a retention pond, a pond can’t be closer than 10 feet to a property line, and if properties are close to a creek, the creek must be blocked off.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan man drowned Saturday when he tried to swim across Lake Norfork.
Man drowns in Lake Norfork
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Noah Michael Winford, 22, Jonesboro Aggravated assault (8/13)
Man accused of pointing a gun at juveniles, police say
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Ellis has been in the business for about 15 years and says they receive a lot of their...
“If it’s stolen, keep on rollin”: Recycling business explains process of buying catalytic converters

Latest News

A&P commission discusses bringing sports complex to Jonesboro
A-State volleyball standout earns more Sun Belt accolades
Red Wolves in 90: Butch wants to see more toughness, Davenport on Preseason All-SBC Volleyball Team
New Protective Vest for K9 officers
New Protective Vest for K9 Officer
Sports complex ideas under discussion
Sports complex ideas under discussion