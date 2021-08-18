City approves ordinance to simplify retention pond installation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council approved an ordinance that would make it easier for businesses and property developers to install retention ponds.

The ordinance will change the city’s stormwater drainage design manual by taking out a step, meaning they don’t have to meet with the Stormwater Maintenance Board about installing the ponds.

“The ordinances were just taking a step out of the process to make it more simplified for the community and for us to make it safer for individuals,” said Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

Two other ordinances moved forward that require new properties to have a retention pond, a pond can’t be closer than 10 feet to a property line, and if properties are close to a creek, the creek must be blocked off.

