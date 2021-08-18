Court date set in mask mandate case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A court case involving the state’s ban on mask mandates is set to go on trial on Thanksgiving week.

According to court records, Circuit Judge Tim Fox set a Nov. 22-24 trial date on his preliminary injunction dealing with Act 1002.

Judge Fox issued the injunction Aug. 6 in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

A Little Rock parent, along with the Little Rock and Marion school districts, filed objections to the law, which was passed in the 2021 regular legislative session in Little Rock.

The legislature met in a special session earlier this month to try to amend the law, allowing children under the age of 12 to wear masks due to public health and safety concerns.

However, lawmakers took no action on the issue, with several saying it was a matter of personal freedom.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also said Aug. 13 that she plans to appeal Fox’s decision.

