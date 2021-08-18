Energy Alert
Cyclist encourages motorists, other cyclists to be more aware after tragic death

Pushing for safety after a tragic death in Mississippi County, Ark.
Pushing for safety after a tragic death in Mississippi County, Ark.(KAIT)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a vehicle and pedestrian crash claimed the life of a Blytheville cyclist, one cyclist wants to bring more awareness to motorists and other cyclists on the roads.

“Cyclists have the right to be on the road as the cars do,” Blake Ligon said.

Ligon is a member of the Black Bear Cycling Club in Paragould, and he believes motorists often make the mistake of not keeping a safe distance between themselves and cyclists.

“When you pass a cyclist or group of cyclists, you must give them three feet,” Ligon said.

He mentioned oftentimes, crashes between motorists and cyclists can be prevented, saying he drivers looking down at their phone regularly on his rides.

Ligon acknowledges that cyclists also have to be cautious when riding, adding they should always ride early in the morning or where there is light traffic, have “blinking lights” on the front and rear of their bike, and wear colors that are more visible to drivers on the road.

The Black Bear Cycling Club plans to have a silent ride in honor of the crash victim Clinton Foster and to raise funds for his wife and children.

The ride will be on Aug. 28 and they plan to travel from Gosnell to Dell, the last route Foster took before his crash.

