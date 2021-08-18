Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Earle alum Gerry Bohanon battling for Baylor starting QB spot

Earle alum Gerry Bohanon is in the Baylor starting quarterback race.
Earle alum Gerry Bohanon is in the Baylor starting quarterback race.(Source: KWTX)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Tex. (KAIT) - An Earle Bulldog is in a quarterback battle in the Big 12.

Gerry Bohanon continues to compete at Baylor. He accounted for 454 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2019. Bohanon appeared in just 2 games last season. #11 is in a 3-man race for QB1 in 2021.

“If you have the right mindset, you’re going to do your job and those guys are doing their job too,” Bohanon said on August 7th. “So we root for each other, it’s not like an I gotta do this. It’s really just whoever gets it, they deserve it because we’re all working hard.”

Bohanon spent the summer working on all facets of his game. “I would say reading coverages, understanding the offense in and out, seeing how certain concepts are against certain defenses. Working on throwing on the run, dropping back, really everything. I’ve just been working on everything.”

Baylor kicks off the season September 4th at home vs. Texas State. Kickoff is at 6:00pm on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan man drowned Saturday when he tried to swim across Lake Norfork.
Man drowns in Lake Norfork
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Noah Michael Winford, 22, Jonesboro Aggravated assault (8/13)
Man accused of pointing a gun at juveniles, police say
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision
Ellis has been in the business for about 15 years and says they receive a lot of their...
“If it’s stolen, keep on rollin”: Recycling business explains process of buying catalytic converters

Latest News

Arkansas State volleyball coach Santiago Restrepo talks to his team during a timeout.
Arkansas State volleyball picked 3rd in West, Davenport is Preseason All-SBC
A-State volleyball standout earns more Sun Belt accolades
Red Wolves in 90: Butch wants to see more toughness, Davenport on Preseason All-SBC Volleyball Team
Preparing for 2021 season
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Cross County
Cross County head football coach
FFN Extra: Cross County head coach Cody Goulart previews 2021 season