Jonesboro hospital sees mixed reaction over vaccine mandate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Medical Center says they’ve had a mixed response over the vaccine mandate. So far, 65 additional staff members have provided proof of receiving the vaccine, according to the Human Resources manager, Lori Smith.

“It’s always a concern whenever you make decisions like this as to what those repercussions are going to be, so we have started looking at options of what extra help we can bring in if needed,” said Smith.

Smith says they haven’t had anyone resign.

“We don’t want to lose anyone. We value all of our staff, and we want to see all of them here for many years to come. I think most people have a negative reaction anytime sometimes comes out as being required,” said Smith. “None of us ever what to be told that something is being required of us that we do or don’t want to do.”

Though there has been some negative feedback, a lot of staff members weren’t surprised.

“We even had staff tell us several months ago that their plan was just to wait until it was mandated, and they’d go ahead and get it,” said Smith.

The decision comes as a relief to many.

“We’ve loved seeing the positive, encouraging responses from staff that has said they recognize that it was a really difficult decision, and they feel like making this a requirement is best for our patients and each other,” said Smith.

Smith says they are holding employee vaccine clinics to fit their schedules best. They start late at night and go until early in the morning. The first clinic is on Wednesday.

Employees are still eligible for incentives.

