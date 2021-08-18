Lyon College has new scoreboards at Becknell Gymnasium

Updates continue to happen inside Becknell Gymnasium as the historic gym will now feature new scoreboards this fall.

The new scoreboards were installed at the end of July with the funding coming from Lyon College alum, Ricky Davis, ‘80, and Sonic Drive-In corporate support. Davis and his family also donated the scoreboard for the baseball program at Fred Wann Field in 2016, along with furnishing outdoor seating areas near the press box and in the outfield viewing boxes.

“I spent four years of my life right here, I was a PE major, and this is a special place to me,” said Davis. “So, when people like David [Hutchison] come to me, I want to give back. I have been very blessed in my life. I have been in the Sonic business for 46 years and I wanted something here in the gym.”

Despite not playing a sport at Lyon (then Arkansas) College, Davis said he wants to continue to support the athletic programs.

“I have been telling them for a while that I need a banner or something with my sonic name on here in the gym.”

“We are so fortunate to have the support of our friends at Sonic, and in particular, Mr. Davis, who year in and year out supports our student-athletes to create an exciting and professional environment on our fields and our courts around campus,” said Vice President for Advancement David Hutchison.

“We appreciate Ricky and his family for giving back to Lyon once again,” said Director of Athletics Kevin Jenkins. “The new scoreboards will add much more to the game-day experience and will be enjoyed by our athletes and fans for years to come.”

