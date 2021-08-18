Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lyon College has new scoreboards at Becknell Gymnasium

New scoreboards were installed at Becknell Gymnasium.
New scoreboards were installed at Becknell Gymnasium.(Source: Lyon Athletics)
By Matt Jagodzinski - Lyon Athletics
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Updates continue to happen inside Becknell Gymnasium as the historic gym will now feature new scoreboards this fall.

The new scoreboards were installed at the end of July with the funding coming from Lyon College alum, Ricky Davis, ‘80, and Sonic Drive-In corporate support. Davis and his family also donated the scoreboard for the baseball program at Fred Wann Field in 2016, along with furnishing outdoor seating areas near the press box and in the outfield viewing boxes.

“I spent four years of my life right here, I was a PE major, and this is a special place to me,” said Davis. “So, when people like David [Hutchison] come to me, I want to give back. I have been very blessed in my life. I have been in the Sonic business for 46 years and I wanted something here in the gym.”

Despite not playing a sport at Lyon (then Arkansas) College, Davis said he wants to continue to support the athletic programs.

“I have been telling them for a while that I need a banner or something with my sonic name on here in the gym.”

“We are so fortunate to have the support of our friends at Sonic, and in particular, Mr. Davis, who year in and year out supports our student-athletes to create an exciting and professional environment on our fields and our courts around campus,” said Vice President for Advancement David Hutchison.

“We appreciate Ricky and his family for giving back to Lyon once again,” said Director of Athletics Kevin Jenkins. “The new scoreboards will add much more to the game-day experience and will be enjoyed by our athletes and fans for years to come.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the suspect—who was described as 5’10” and weighing 160 pounds—opened fire at an...
Police searching for shooting suspect
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Noah Michael Winford, 22, Jonesboro Aggravated assault (8/13)
Man accused of pointing a gun at juveniles, police say
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mother reacts to school COVID-19 guidance

Latest News

Arkansas State volleyball coach Santiago Restrepo talks to his team during a timeout.
Arkansas State volleyball picked 3rd in West, Davenport is Preseason All-SBC
A-State volleyball standout earns more Sun Belt accolades
Red Wolves in 90: Butch wants to see more toughness, Davenport on Preseason All-SBC Volleyball Team
Earle alum Gerry Bohanon is in the Baylor starting quarterback race.
Earle alum Gerry Bohanon battling for Baylor starting QB spot
Preparing for 2021 season
2021 FFN Preseason Tour: Cross County