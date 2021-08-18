Energy Alert
Man accused of exposing himself in front of child at church

Jason Williams, 35, of Bono was arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child...
Jason Williams, 35, of Bono was arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of sexual indecency with a child and indecent exposure after an investigation by Craighead County deputies.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a sexual indecency with a child charge after investigators say he exposed himself in front of a child at a church.

Craighead County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Williams, 35, of Bono on Tuesday, Aug. 17 following a weeks-long investigation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident happened on July 28 at Herman Baptist Church near Bono.

“Allegations had been made that on Wednesday evening, July 28, 2021, Jason Williams had allegedly revealed his testicles to (child) while attending church services at Herman Baptist Church,” investigators said in the affidavit. “Further accusations were that Jason Williams continued to attempt to gratify himself sexually as the juvenile walked away from him.”

According to the court documents, Williams admitted to the allegations being truthful during questioning and said he was sorry for the incident.

In addition to the sexual indecency with a child charge, deputies arrested Williams on suspicion of indecent exposure.

A $250,000 bond was set Wednesday for Williams, who will be arraigned Sept. 30 in circuit court.

The judge also issued a no-contact order between Williams and the alleged victim.

