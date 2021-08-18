Advertisement

Mask mandate back in Shelby County with updated health directive

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department followed through with its promise to issue a universal masking order Wednesday.

An update to Health Directive No. 24 adds a mask mandate for all indoor public settings, effective Friday at 7 a.m. It applies to individuals 2 and older regardless of vaccination status.

“We must have a universal mask mandate in Shelby County, and it needs to happen quickly,” said Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor. “The studies show that if we at least did that today we could see a slowing in the transmission rate in 5 to 7 days. The mask mandate is absolutely needed to give our hospitals and the residents of Shelby County a fighting chance against the Delta variant.”

Taylor told Shelby County Commissioners Wednesday morning she planned to issue a mask mandate, citing the increasing average of new daily cases.

With the updated health directive, masks are required in bars, restaurants, common areas of hotels, multi-residential buildings and private clubs. They may be removed when eating or drinking when patrons are seated.

Masks may also be removed for certain activities, including at the gym, grooming or theater performances.

The health department recommends using outdoor settings while engaged in strenuous exercise and maintaining a six-foot distance between yourself and those outside your household.

Masking remains optional in outdoor settings where the COVID-19 transmission risk is lower, but masks are recommended in crowded outdoor settings for unvaccinated individuals.

“With the highly transmissible Delta variant causing case rates to increase, now is the time to re-institute this measure to prevent further spread and save lives,” said Shelby County Health Officer Bruce Randolph. “We continue to track the data closely. We will revert back to recommendations as improvements are made in rates of COVID positivity and cases, hospitalizations, and death or by attaining at least 70 percent of Shelby County residents age 12 and older who are fully vaccinated.”

The Shelby County Health Department will hold a webinar for businesses at noon Friday to provide an overview of the mask mandate. Register here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

